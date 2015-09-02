FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taberna Capital pays $21.5 mln to settle SEC charges
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
#U.S. Legal News
September 2, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Taberna Capital pays $21.5 mln to settle SEC charges

Nate Raymond, Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Philadelphia investment advisory firm has agreed to pay $21.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges that it fraudulently retained fees belonging to collateralized debt obligation clients.

The SEC on Wednesday said Taberna Capital Management kept over $15 million in fees in connection with restructuring transactions even though the money rightfully belonged to the CDO clients.

The retention, which occurred from 2009 to 2012, was neither disclosed nor permitted by the CDOs’ governing documents and created undisclosed conflicts of interests, the SEC said.

“Taberna secretly diverted funds owed to CDO clients, and concealed that diversion and the conflicts it created,” Michael Osnato, chief of the SEC enforcement division’s complex financial instruments unit, said in a statement.

Taberna, a subsidiary of RAIT Financial Trust, agreed to pay a $6.5 million penalty, $13 million of disgorged profit, $2 million interest, and accept a three-year ban from being an investment adviser.

RAIT, a real estate investment trust, previously disclosed reaching a settlement with the SEC in September and recorded it during the third quarter of 2014.

“As previously disclosed, this settlement with the SEC deals with the legacy Taberna business which we exited in December 2014,” RAIT Chief Executive Scott Schaeffer said in a statement.

Two former officials, managing director Michael Fralin and chief operating officer Raphael Licht, settled related charges for $100,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Fralin agreed to be barred from the securities industry for at least five years, while Licht is barred for at least two years. Neither they nor Taberna admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

Mary Hansen, Licht’s lawyer, said he was “very happy to have this behind him and move forward.” A lawyer for Fralin did not respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
