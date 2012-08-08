FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC to hold roundtable to discuss technology glitches
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 8, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

U.S. SEC to hold roundtable to discuss technology glitches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators will convene a roundtable next month to discuss ways to promote market stability after a series of recent technology glitches made a big dent in investor confidence.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Sept. 14 meeting will explore ways to ensure there are proper designs and controls in place surrounding automated computer trading, and how to protect the market from technology failures.

SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro first announced plans for the roundtable last week, just two days after a software error left Knight Capital Group with $440 million in trading losses. The brokerage was nearly forced out of business until it managed to secure a $400 million bailout from a group of independent investors in exchange for a 73 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.