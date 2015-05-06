U.S. SEC approves tick size pilot; plans to include 'trade-at' rule

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators approved a new study on Wednesday that calls for widening the increments, or “ticks,” at which smaller companies’ stocks are priced to see if this helps improve market liquidity.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the “tick size pilot” will commence on May 6, 2016, and will include batches of control and test groups of the stocks of companies with $3 billion or less in market capitalization.

One of the groups of stocks in the study will be subject to a controversial reform known as a “trade-at” rule, which could help drive more traffic onto stock exchanges and away from alternative trading venues like dark pools.