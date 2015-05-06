FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC approves tick size pilot; plans to include 'trade-at' rule
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC approves tick size pilot; plans to include 'trade-at' rule

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators approved a new study on Wednesday that calls for widening the increments, or “ticks,” at which smaller companies’ stocks are priced to see if this helps improve market liquidity.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the “tick size pilot” will commence on May 6, 2016, and will include batches of control and test groups of the stocks of companies with $3 billion or less in market capitalization.

One of the groups of stocks in the study will be subject to a controversial reform known as a “trade-at” rule, which could help drive more traffic onto stock exchanges and away from alternative trading venues like dark pools.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.