U.S. jury partly clears ex-Thornburg execs in SEC fraud trial

(Reuters) - A federal jury has returned a mixed-verdict in a lawsuit by U.S. securities regulators against two former executives at now-bankrupt home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc, clearing them on some counts and failing to reach a decision on the rest.

Wednesday's verdict by a federal jury in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the 2008 financial crisis-related case of former Thornburg CEO Larry Goldstone and former CFO Clarence Simmons marks a setback for the U.S. Securities and Exchange.

The SEC, which confirmed the verdict on Friday, said the jury after several days of deliberation had been unable to reach unanimous verdicts on its fraud or lying to auditor claims.

A verdict form showed the jury found Goldstone and Simmons not liable on five of the 10 counts including falsifying books, records or accounts and making false certifications, and could not reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining five.

"We believe strongly in our case and we will continue to explore all options, including a prompt retrial," Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, said in a statement.

Randall Lee, a lawyer for Goldstone and Simmons, said the verdict vindicated them.

"That the SEC failed to prove a single one of its claims illustrates what we have maintained all along - that this case should never have been brought in the first place," he said.

The SEC sued Goldstone, Simmons and former Thornburg chief accounting officer Jane Starrett in 2012, alleging they hid the company's fast-deteriorating financial condition at the onset of the financial crisis.

The lawsuit contended the trio schemed to overstate Thornburg's income by over $400 million and falsely record a profit rather than a loss for the fourth quarter in its 2007 annual report.

The SEC said this occurred as Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Thornburg faced a liquidity crisis and margin calls from lenders in the weeks before it filed its 2007 annual report on February 28, 2008.

The regulator alleged a plan to not disclose delayed margin call payments fell apart when the executives could not raise enough cash to meet more margin calls that came after filing the annual report.

Thornburg, which specialized in making "jumbo" home loans larger than $417,000 to borrowers with good credit, collapsed after the margin calls and as the value of mortgages it held plunged. It filed for bankruptcy in May 2009.

Starrett agreed in May to pay $25,000 to settle the lawsuit without admitting or denying the allegations.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Goldstone et al, U.S. District Court, District of New Mexico, No. 12-00257.