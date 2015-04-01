Financier Tilton says no investors raised issues in SEC's case

April 1 (Reuters) - New York financier Lynn Tilton on Wednesday said none of her investors had raised with her the issues involved in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case in which she is accused of hiding the poor performance of several funds.

Tilton said in an interview on CNBC that she was “baffled” by the accusations. Earlier on Wednesday, she sued the SEC to stop it from pursuing the case, which charged her with defrauding investors. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)