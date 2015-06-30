Financier Lynn Tilton loses bid to block SEC fraud case

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected New York financier Lynn Tilton’s bid to block the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from trying her before an administrative judge for defrauding investors.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan dismissed a lawsuit Tilton filed in April against the SEC, saying she lacked the power to block the agency from pursuing its case against the head of private equity firm Patriarch Partners before its in-house court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)