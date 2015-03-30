FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC accuses financier Lynn Tilton of defrauding investors
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 30, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC accuses financier Lynn Tilton of defrauding investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators took aim at financier Lynn Tilton and her advisory business on Monday, saying she breached her fiduciary duty to investors by hiding the poor performance of loans underlying three collateralized loan obligations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Tilton and Patriarch Partners were able to collect almost $200 million in fees by failing to properly value the assets in the funds through the methodology described to investors.

Tilton has opted to litigate the charges in the SEC’s in-house administrative court.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.