US appeals court halts SEC fraud case against financier Tilton

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing its fraud case against New York financier Lynn Tilton.

Thursday’s order by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York puts on hold the regulator’s case against Tilton, the head of Patriarch Partners, which was set for an Oct. 13 trial.

Tilton had objected to the SEC’s effort to try her in an in-house administrative proceeding, rather than in federal court.

The SEC proceeding was stayed pending further order of the appeals court. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)