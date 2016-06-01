FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court rejects Lynn Tilton challenge to SEC case
June 1, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. appeals court rejects Lynn Tilton challenge to SEC case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected New York financier Lynn Tilton's effort to block the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing its case accusing the head of Patriarch Partners of defrauding her investors.

By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said that because there was no final decision in the SEC administrative case against Tilton, federal courts lacked jurisdiction to hear her claim that the means by which judges overseeing such cases are appointed was unconstitutional.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
