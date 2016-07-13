U.S. broker-dealers may soon have to post more info on routing orders

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. broker-dealers would have to, for the first time, post standardized information on how they route trading orders from large investors under a proposal that securities regulators unveiled on Wednesday.

The proposal would also add to what information they would have to post on handling the orders from smaller, individual customers, such as reporting retail orders on a monthly basis, as opposed to quarterly.

Through the proposal, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hopes to make it easier for investors to see possible conflicts of interest in how their brokers execute their trades by enhancing transparency and providing more information about intermediaries in the market, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said at a meeting of the commissioners.

All three commissioners approved releasing the proposal, which now goes into a 60-day public comment period.

White said that technology now allows automatic handling of both institutional and retail orders through complex algorithms and routing systems, and has created a diverse variety of trading venues, interfaces and pricing models.

By seeing information on routing, execution, fees and rebates, customers "should be able to evaluate how broker-dealers address conflicts of interest and manage the risks of information leakage," she said.

Republican Commissioner Michael Piwowar said that many groups have pressed for more information about how orders are executed, including academic researchers.

"Today's rulemaking would empower market participants to make more informed choices about where to direct their orders," he said. "This should, in turn, promote competition for better execution quality." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)