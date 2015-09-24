FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC proposes reforms to in-house trials on heels of criticism by defense bar
September 24, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC proposes reforms to in-house trials on heels of criticism by defense bar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a plan on Thursday to modernize outdated rules governing its in-house trials.

The SEC said the plan calls for permitting defendants to take depositions from witnesses and it would also let them seek extensions before a case goes to trial.

Defense attorneys are likely to embrace the SEC’s willingness to make some changes to its rules. In recent years, the agency has been filing more cases before in-house judges instead of federal courts.

Attorneys have said their clients lose numerous advantages in the SEC’s home court, where trials are speedier and defendants are not permitted take witnesses testimony. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

