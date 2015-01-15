FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS to pay $14.4 mln fine for violations in U.S. 'dark pool'
January 15, 2015

UBS to pay $14.4 mln fine for violations in U.S. 'dark pool'

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators said on Thursday a unit of UBS AG agreed to pay more than $14.4 million to settle charges over disclosure violations and other regulatory failures related to the operation of the bank’s private U.S. trading platform, or “dark pool.”

UBS Securities LLC, which did not admit or deny any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, failed to properly disclose the existence of an order type that it pitched almost exclusively to market makers and high-frequency firms, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a release. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chris Reese)

