UBS to pay $19.5 mln to settle SEC case over structured note disclosures
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

UBS to pay $19.5 mln to settle SEC case over structured note disclosures

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - UBS AG will pay $19.5 million to settle civil charges alleging the bank made false statements to U.S. investors in its offering documents for complex structured notes tied to a proprietary foreign currency index, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.

The case by the Securities and Exchange Commission marks the first ever to focus on misstatements by a publicly-traded company into structured notes, a complex product that consists of debt securities and derivatives pegged to the performance of other instruments or indices.

The SEC said UBS will neither admit nor deny the charges, and that the company substantially cooperated with regulators during the course of the investigation. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

