U.S. SEC's Stein calls for strong final Volcker rule
November 22, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. SEC's Stein calls for strong final Volcker rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A top U.S. securities regulator whose vote will be crucial to adopt the Volcker rule to ban proprietary trading by banks said Friday the final draft is imperfect, but she hopes she will be able to support it in the end.

The Volcker rule draft is “not the rule I would have written,” said Securities and Exchange Commission Democratic member Kara Stein, in remarks before the American Bar Association.

Stein, who in recent weeks has raised some concerns internally about the way the final draft was crafted, told the audience she hopes the rule will be “strong enough” so that she can support it.

