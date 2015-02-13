FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC's Gallagher says Congress may need to intervene on waivers
February 13, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. SEC's Gallagher says Congress may need to intervene on waivers

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers may need to intervene in an ongoing spat at the Securities and Exchange Commission if the agency’s commissioners cannot resolve disagreements over regulatory waivers, SEC Republican Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said on Friday.

“While I would hope that we could find a way to restore order to this process at the agency level, I fear we may soon reach a point where legislative intervention is needed,” Gallagher said in prepared remarks for a securities conference in Dallas. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

