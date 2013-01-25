FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC taps Capitol Police inspector general as top watchdog-sources
January 25, 2013

SEC taps Capitol Police inspector general as top watchdog-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has selected Capitol Police Inspector General Carl Hoecker to serve as the new internal watchdog for the agency, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hoecker will replace Jon Rymer, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s inspector general who has temporarily served as the SEC’s interim inspector general while commissioners searched for a permanent replacement.

Hoecker, who has more than 30 years of experience as a criminal investigator and is also a certified public accountant, declined to comment.

