FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC names Carl Hoecker as inspector general
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

U.S. SEC names Carl Hoecker as inspector general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission formally named Carl Hoecker as its new inspector general on Tuesday, appointing a criminal investigator to oversee the agency’s audits and probes to detect waste and fraud.

Hoecker, inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police, replaces David Kotz, who left the SEC last year.

“Carl has demonstrated ability in conducting complex investigations,” SEC Chairman Elisse Walter said in a statement.

Hoecker previously spent 10 years at the Treasury Department and worked as a criminal investigator at the U.S. Information Agency, which is now part of the State Department, the SEC said.

Reuters reported on Hoecker’s probable appointment last week.

Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Reporting by nSteve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.