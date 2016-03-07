FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo, R.I. agency charged with fraud for 38 Studios bonds-SEC
March 7, 2016 / 3:48 PM / a year ago

Wells Fargo, R.I. agency charged with fraud for 38 Studios bonds-SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Monday, charged a Wells Fargo & Co unit and Rhode Island Economic Development Corp with civil fraud stemming from a bond offering for 38 Studios, a now-bankrupt videogame company.

Wells Fargo Securities and the economic development agency defrauded investors in order to finance the videogram startup, founded by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

The SEC’s charge arose from a $75 million bond offering that was part of a Rhode Island program intended to spur economic development and create jobs, the SEC said.

A Wells spokesman was not immediately able to comment.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

