Ex-Wells Fargo employees face insider trading charges by US SEC
September 29, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Wells Fargo employees face insider trading charges by US SEC

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators charged two former Wells Fargo employees with insider trading on Monday, saying they traded ahead using unpublished research analyst reports that discussed upcoming credit-ratings changes.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said former Wells Fargo analyst Gregory Bolan Jr tipped former trader Joseph Ruggieri about the upcoming upgrades and downgrades in various ratings. Ruggieri in turn was able to make more than $117,000 in profits, the agency said.

The two ex-employees are expected to contest the charges in the SEC’s administrative court.

Monday’s case marks at least the third time the SEC has charged former Wells Fargo employees with insider trading in recent years. Last week Wells Fargo itself was fined in connection with insider trading by a different employee in its Wells Fargo Advisors LLC unit. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney)

