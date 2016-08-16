FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 5:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. SEC charges company for severance agreements that deter whistleblowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators filed charges on Tuesday against a California-based company for preventing outgoing employees from reaping the benefits of government whistleblower awards.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Health Net Inc will pay $340,000 to settle charges that it violated whistleblower rules by requiring employees to sign severance agreements in which they waived their rights to government bounties.

The case comes less than a week after the SEC filed similar charges against Atlanta-based building products maker BlueLinx. Both companies settled with the SEC without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)

