U.S. SEC doles out first whistle-blower award in retaliation case
#Funds News
April 28, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC doles out first whistle-blower award in retaliation case

Sarah N. Lynch

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - A new U.S. government whistle-blower awards program achieved a milestone on Tuesday, after regulators said they doled out their first-ever reward to a former hedge fund trader who faced retaliation for reporting his concerns about conflicts of interest.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the whistle-blower, who worked for the hedge fund Paradigm Capital Management, suffered “unique hardships, including retaliation, as a result of reporting” his concerns to the agency.

The SEC did not name the whistle-blower, but Reuters previously identified him as James Nordgaard.

He will be awarded $600,000 for providing crucial tips to the SEC about the treatment he faced, the agency said.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave the SEC new powers to protect whistle-blowers from being retaliated against by their employers for reporting misconduct.

Paradigm and its owner, Candace King Weir, settled charges of retaliation last June and agreed to pay $2.2 million. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
