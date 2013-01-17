FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-US Attorney said to be considered for top SEC post -Bloomberg
January 17, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-US Attorney said to be considered for top SEC post -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White is being considered as a candidate to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

If ultimately selected and confirmed, White would take the r eins f rom current SEC Chairman Elisse Walter, who assumed the post last month after Mary Schapiro stepped down.

Walter has served as a Democratic commissioner at the SEC since July 2008. Her term expires at the end of this year. If she were to stay on later than that, she would need to be re-confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The White House had no immediate comment. White did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

White is currently a partner at the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton in New York, where she has represented high-profile clients including JPMorgan Chase in its portion of the $25 billion multi-bank settlement reached last year to resolve allegations of mortgage servicing abuses.

She served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1993 to 2002.

She also once served as a director at the Nasdaq Stock Market as well as on its executive, audit and policy committee.

