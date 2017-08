WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mary Jo White, who recently departed as chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has returned to law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP as senior chair of the practice, the firm said on Wednesday.

White will primarily represent corporate boards of directors and other clients who are facing crises, including multi-pronged government investigations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)