FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC chair calls for tough penalties for wrongdoing
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 2:03 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. SEC chair calls for tough penalties for wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators plan to “make aggressive use” of their authority to levy penalties, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

“We must make aggressive use of our existing penalty authority, recognizing that meaningful monetary penalties - whether against companies or individuals - play a very important role in a strong enforcement program,” SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in a speech in Chicago, according to prepared remarks.

“They make companies and the industry sit up and take notice of what our expectations are and how vigorously we will pursue wrongdoing,” she said.

In a speech before the Council of Institutional Investors, White detailed her approach to enforcement, and described efforts to use penalties and remedies more creatively than the agency has in the past.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.