U.S. SEC nominee White - potential conflicts won't be a problem

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Mary Jo White, President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told lawmakers on Tuesday she does not believe her prior legal work defending big Wall Street clients will hinder her ability to lead the agency.

“The scope of recusals is quite narrow,” White told the Senate Banking Committee, in speaking about how frequently she may need to step aside on matters like enforcement cases involving former clients.

White is expected to be easily confirmed by the U.S. Senate following Tuesday’s hearing. Some critics, however, have raised concerns about her ability to effectively lead the agency given her recent work defending Wall Street banks. White told lawmakers the recusals she will face “are not out of the ordinary” in scope compared with prior SEC chairmen.