U.S. SEC chair says concerned about fee-shifting bylaws
March 19, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC chair says concerned about fee-shifting bylaws

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Corporate bylaws that shift the costs of shareholder lawsuits onto the backs of shareholders who lose such cases could be stifling shareholders’ rights and must be closely watched, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday.

“I am concerned about any provision in the bylaws of a company that could inappropriately stifle shareholders’ ability to seek redress under the federal securities laws,” White said in prepared remarks for Tulane University Law School’s annual Corporate Law Institute.

She added that the SEC is carefully scrutinizing disclosures by companies who have adopted so-called fee-shifting bylaws, and that the SEC is prepared to wade deeper into the issue if it determines that shareholder rights are being trampled. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)

