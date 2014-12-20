SEC suffers setback in bid for more damages against Texas' Wylys

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suffered a setback Friday in its efforts to collect a bigger judgment against Texas tycoon Sam Wyly and his late brother Charles’ estate than the nearly $300 million it has already won.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York ruled that her initial award in September reflected the “best measure” of the Wylys’ ill-gotten gains and said she would not impose an alternative amount unless she was reversed on appeal.

The SEC had been seeking $192.7 million plus interest from the Wylys, compared with the $187.7 million before interest the judge previously awarded.

While Scheindlin called the SEC’s calculations under its latest theory “reasonable,” she ordered the figure recalculated to exclude a large amount of alleged gains involving securities that were never sold.

Representatives for the SEC and the Wylys either did not respond to requests for comment or had no immediate comment.

Sam Wyly, 80, who last appeared on the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans in 2010 with a net worth of $1 billion, filed for bankruptcy in October, saying he could not afford the SEC’s claims.

The SEC, which sued the Wylys in 2010, contends they earned $553 million in undisclosed profits by trading in four companies using trusts in the Isle of Man.

The companies included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.

Charles Wyly died in 2011, a year after the SEC sued, and his estate was substituted as a defendant. His widow, Caroline, has filed for bankruptcy as well, citing the SEC claim.

A jury found the Wylys liable for fraud earlier this year, leading to Scheindlin’s damages ruling in September.

The SEC and the Wylys, including their children and grandchildren who are beneficiaries of the offshore trusts, have clashed on whether the regulator is entitled to tap into the hundreds of millions of dollars held offshore.

Sam Wyly’s bankruptcy lawyer has said that Wyly may be willing to repatriate the money held in the trusts as part of the bankruptcy proceeding in an effort to settle the SEC and Internal Revenue Service claims.

The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wyly et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 10-5760.