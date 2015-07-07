FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects Wyly family bid to void SEC fraud verdict
July 7, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects Wyly family bid to void SEC fraud verdict

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the requests of Texas investor Sam Wyly and his late brother Charles Wyly’s estate to overturn a jury verdict that the brothers engaged in fraud, which resulted in a $299 million civil damages award.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan was a victory for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which was represented by Bridget Fitzpatrick.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UxEYFl

