Judge rejects Wyly family bid to void SEC fraud verdict

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the requests of Texas investor Sam Wyly and his late brother Charles Wyly’s estate to overturn a jury verdict that the brothers engaged in fraud, which resulted in a $299 million civil damages award.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan was a victory for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which was represented by Bridget Fitzpatrick.

