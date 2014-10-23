FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge orders asset freeze against Texas tycoon Wyly after bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge orders asset freeze against Texas tycoon Wyly after bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said Thursday she would ordered the assets of Texas tycoon Sam Wyly temporarily be frozen after the formerly reported billionaire filed for bankruptcy.

During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin said she was “not very happy” about the bankruptcy filing, which came after she ordered him and the estate of his late brother Charles to pay $187.7 million plus interest for engaging in fraud.

The judge said she would freeze the assets of Wyly and his brother’s estate as well as funds held in offshore trusts at the center of a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Scheindlin also said the freeze, which she still needs to sign, would restrict the Wylys’ family members from transferring any assets they have received or will receive from the defendants or the trusts. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.