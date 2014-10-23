U.S. judge orders asset freeze against Texas tycoon Wyly after bankruptcy

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said Thursday she would ordered the assets of Texas tycoon Sam Wyly temporarily be frozen after the formerly reported billionaire filed for bankruptcy.

During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin said she was “not very happy” about the bankruptcy filing, which came after she ordered him and the estate of his late brother Charles to pay $187.7 million plus interest for engaging in fraud.

The judge said she would freeze the assets of Wyly and his brother’s estate as well as funds held in offshore trusts at the center of a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Scheindlin also said the freeze, which she still needs to sign, would restrict the Wylys’ family members from transferring any assets they have received or will receive from the defendants or the trusts. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)