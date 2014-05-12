FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas' Wyly brothers committed fraud, U.S. jury finds
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Texas' Wyly brothers committed fraud, U.S. jury finds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Texas businessman Samuel Wyly and the estate of his deceased brother, Charles, were found liable for fraud by engaging in a “scheme of secrecy” involving offshore trusts that netted them $550 million in trading profits, a jury decided on Monday.

The federal jury in Manhattan found the Wylys liable on all claims, in what marked the largest case by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go to trial in recent years. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.