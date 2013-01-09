FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC enforcement chief Khuzami to depart agency
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. SEC enforcement chief Khuzami to depart agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Robert Khuzami, the enforcement director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who played a leading role in rebuilding the SEC’s tarnished image after the Madoff scandal and the financial crisis, is departing the agency, the SEC announced on Wednesday.

Khuzami marks the latest in a series of high-profile officials to step down from the SEC since President Barack Obama won re-election in November, including SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and the two directors of other divisions that oversee markets and public company disclosures.

The SEC did not name a replacement for Khuzami, and it did not say what he plans to do after he leaves.

