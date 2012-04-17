France's state fund calls for ouster of Saur boss

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - France’s state investment fund on Tuesday called for Joel Seche to stand down as head of Saur, the country’s third-biggest water company, saying it opposed an attempt by his waste utility business Seche Environnment to take control of Saur.

The FSI, which owns 38 percent of Saur’s equity and also 20 percent of Seche Environnement, said on Tuesday that Seche’s mandate as president of Saur should not be renewed after it expires on May 27.

“The FSI today sees a complete standstill between the management of the company and its president,” it said in a statement, adding that a change in control would make it harder for Saur to refinance its debt.

Unlisted Saur needs to refinance debt worth several billions of euros by 2014.

Seche Environnement owns a third of Saur’s equity and Seche has said his company wants to exercise an option to buy an 18 percent stake in Saur from the FSI.

Last year Saur’s management opposed Seche’s plans seeing no benefits to a tie-up with the smaller Seche Environnment.

Saur had sales of 1.56 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in 2010, the latest figure on its website, and staff of 13,000 while Seche Environnment’s revenues totalled 424 million in 2011 and it had 1,550 employees.

Seche Environnement bought its 33 percent stake in Saur in 2007. It competes with much larger rivals Veolia Environnement , which is also embroiled in management turmoil in the midst of a restructuring, and Suez Environnement.

Seche Environnement shares were down 6.1 percent to 28.13 percent by 1340 GMT.