FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Artificial retina maker Second Sight more than doubles in debut
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 19, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Artificial retina maker Second Sight more than doubles in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc, a maker of artificial retinas designed to partially restore sight to the blind, more than doubled in their market debut.

The stock touched a high of $22.45 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, valuing the company at $777.3 million.

Second Sight's Argus II System - the world's only approved retinal implant - treats outer retinal degenerations, a hereditary disease affecting an estimated 1.5 million people worldwide. (bit.ly/1xPXAnS)

The company’s net loss increased to $21.6 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30 from $17 million in the same period last year.

Second Sight offered 3.5 million shares priced at $9 each, raising $31.5 million.

The stock was up 120 percent at $19.80 after about an hour of trading, with about 1.6 million shares exchanged.

MDB Capital Group LLC was the lead underwriter for the offering. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.