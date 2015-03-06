FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank crosses 7 pct stake in Merlin after share sale - filing
March 6, 2015

Deutsche Bank crosses 7 pct stake in Merlin after share sale - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank now owns at least 7 percent in UK theme park resort company Merlin , according to a regulatory statement on Friday, after the bank failed to get rid of stock acquired as part of a secondary share placement earlier in the week.

Deutsche Bank on Monday launched the sale of 156,541,347 shares in the company on behalf of private equity funds CVC and Blackstone, representing 15.44 percent of Merlin’s issued share capital.

The shares were priced at 417 pence each, valuing the placement at around 653 million pounds ($991.5 million). ($1 = 0.6586 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

