FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-secunet Security Networks reports Q3 revenue of 19.4 mln euros, up 39 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
November 5, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-secunet Security Networks reports Q3 revenue of 19.4 mln euros, up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - secunet Security Networks AG :

* 9-month report 2014: revenues and EBIT increased, order book improved, forecast confirmed

* In 9 months generated revenues of 48.2 million euros, a 17 pct increase compared with same period in previous year (41.3 million euros)

* Says at 19.4 million euros, revenues for Q3 2014 exceed revenues for same quarter in previous year (13.9 million euros) by 5.4 million euros or 39 pct

* Says 9-month earnings after tax totalled 0.2 million euros compared to loss of 0.1 million euros in previous year

* As of Sept. 30, order book according to IFRS stood at 46.6 million euros, compared to 39.9 million euros in previous year, an increase of 17 pct

* Says is confirming its forecast for year as a whole

* Says for financial year significant increase in both revenues and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) compared with 2013 financial year is anticipated

* Says financial year business results are expected to exceed those seen in very successful year 2012

* Concluded first nine months of 2014 with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.