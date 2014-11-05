BRIEF-secunet Security Networks reports Q3 revenue of 19.4 mln euros, up 39 pct

Nov 5 (Reuters) - secunet Security Networks AG :

* 9-month report 2014: revenues and EBIT increased, order book improved, forecast confirmed

* In 9 months generated revenues of 48.2 million euros, a 17 pct increase compared with same period in previous year (41.3 million euros)

* Says at 19.4 million euros, revenues for Q3 2014 exceed revenues for same quarter in previous year (13.9 million euros) by 5.4 million euros or 39 pct

* Says 9-month earnings after tax totalled 0.2 million euros compared to loss of 0.1 million euros in previous year

* As of Sept. 30, order book according to IFRS stood at 46.6 million euros, compared to 39.9 million euros in previous year, an increase of 17 pct

* Says is confirming its forecast for year as a whole

* Says for financial year significant increase in both revenues and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) compared with 2013 financial year is anticipated

* Says financial year business results are expected to exceed those seen in very successful year 2012

* Concluded first nine months of 2014 with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.3 million euros