FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks FY 2014 revenues of 82.2 mln euros, up 29 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 23, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks FY 2014 revenues of 82.2 mln euros, up 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* Achieved FY revenues of 82.2 million euros ($93.17 million), an increase of 29 pct compared to previous year (63.9 million euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBIT reached a figure of 6.6 million euros, exceeding previous year’s figure (3.7 million euros) by 79 pct

* Says in Q4 of 2014 secunet achieved revenues of 34 million euros (previous year 22.6 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT of 6.2 million euros (previous year 3.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.