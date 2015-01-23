BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks FY 2014 revenues of 82.2 mln euros, up 29 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* Achieved FY revenues of 82.2 million euros ($93.17 million), an increase of 29 pct compared to previous year (63.9 million euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBIT reached a figure of 6.6 million euros, exceeding previous year’s figure (3.7 million euros) by 79 pct

* Says in Q4 of 2014 secunet achieved revenues of 34 million euros (previous year 22.6 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT of 6.2 million euros (previous year 3.8 million euros)