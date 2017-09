Dec 12 (Reuters) - Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :

* Says deal with Frecuencia Latina to have impact on its unit's FY 2014 and 2015 revenue of about 3 million euros ($3.7 million) Source text: bit.ly/1sjfdh3

