Arbuthnot unit to sell Everyday Loans for $192 mln
December 4, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Arbuthnot unit to sell Everyday Loans for $192 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group said its retail bank had agreed on the conditional sale of its non-standard consumer lending business to Non-Standard Finance Plc (NSF) for 127 million pounds ($192 million).

Secure Trust Bank Plc will get 107 million pounds in cash and 20 million pounds in NSF shares from the sale of Everyday Loans Holdings Ltd.

NSF will repay about 108 million pounds of intercompany debt to Secure Trust after the deal is completed. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

$1 = 0.6619 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

