a year ago
Arbuthnot to sell up to 31.9 pct stake in retail bank Secure Trust
May 27, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Arbuthnot to sell up to 31.9 pct stake in retail bank Secure Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc said it intended to sell up to 31.9 percent stake in its retail bank, Secure Trust Bank Plc, through a secondary placing.

Arbuthnot said it would sell about 5.8 million shares of Secure Trust at an expected price of 25 pounds per share to institutional investors.

The sale would generate gross proceeds of about 145 million pounds ($213 million), Arbuthnot said.

After completion of the sale, Arbuthnot's interest in Secure Trust would reduce to about 20 percent from 51.9 percent. ($1 = 0.6821 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
