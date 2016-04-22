FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dell's cyber security arm SecureWorks down 4.3 pct in debut
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 22, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Dell's cyber security arm SecureWorks down 4.3 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Dell Inc’s cyber security unit SecureWorks Corp fell as much as 4.3 percent in their debut on Friday, valuing the company at a little over $1 billion.

SecureWorks’s initial public offering, the first by a technology company in the United States this year, was priced at $14, below its indicated range of $15.50-$17.50.

SecureWorks shares opened at $13.89 and fell to a low of $13.40 on the Nasdaq.

Investors have cast doubts over profit margins at technology companies. This time last year, six technology companies had already priced their IPOs, raising a total of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Atlanta, Georgia-based SecureWorks said in a filing with U.S. regulator that its operating loss nearly doubled to $72.4 million in fiscal 2015. However, revenue climbed 30 percent $339.5 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.