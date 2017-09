STOCKHOLM, May 5 (Reuters) - Securitas CEO Alf Goransson in telephone interview with Reuters: * CEO says expects Spanish security market to shrink about 5-10 percent this

year * CEO says U.S. security market seen growing at least 2 percent in 2014 * CEO repeats sees roughly flat French security market this year * CEO says does not expect to be able compensate fully for higher

labour-related costs in Spain this year