Hellman & Friedman to take control of Sweden's Securitas Direct

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Funds affiliated with private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC have agreed to buy Bain Capital’s stake in Sweden’s Securitas Direct Verisure Group, giving H&F control of the home alarms company, the firms said on Friday.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but the companies said it was the largest in H&F’s 30-year history.

Bain and H&F bought Securitas Direct from Swedish buyout group EQT in 2011 in a deal that a source valued at 20 billion Swedish crowns ($3.1 billion). (reut.rs/1M67Mx4)

Securitas Direct, a provider of professionally monitored fire and intrusion alarms, has more than 1.9 million customers in 13 countries in Europe and Latin America and has more than 9,000 employees and partners, the companies said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)