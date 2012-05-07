UPDATE 1-Contract losses and wage rises hinder Securitas

* Q1 pretax profit 508 mln SEK vs consensus 569 mln

* Core sales growth slows to 1 pct from 2 pct in Q4

* Contract losses, reductions in contracts weigh

* Shares fall 6.9 pct, underperform index (Adds detail, background, share price)

By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - World number two security group Securitas reported an unexpected drop in first-quarter profit due to contract losses and wage costs.

The group, which trails British-Danish G4S by market value and sales, and hires out security guards for airports and shopping centres, lost some key customers in Europe in 2011 and dropped some low-margin business of its own accord.

Organic sales growth in the quarter slowed to 1 percent from 2 percent the previous quarter and 3 percent a year earlier.

It expected price increases for the full year to be on a par with wage cost rises after lagging in the first quarter.

“We have had a relatively weak start to the year, however I remain optimistic about 2012,” Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a statement on Monday.

He said his view was supported by “acquisitions made in 2011, the ongoing work on managing the price/wage balance, and by the pipeline of won or expected projects”.

Quarterly profit before tax at the Swedish group was 508 million crowns ($74.6 million) against a year-earlier 527 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 569 million.

Securitas reiterated it would be restrictive on acquisitions after a string of almost 20 buys last year. The group’s shares were down 6.9 percent at 1249 GMT compared with a 0.7 percent drop in the Stockholm index.

Goransson told Reuters in mid-March that he saw no need for further cost cutting this year and that the focus would be on pushing through price rises to compensate for wage increases.