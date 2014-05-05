FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Securitas Q1 core profit below forecast
#Earnings Season
May 5, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Securitas Q1 core profit below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, May 5 (Reuters) - Securitas, the world’s second-biggest security group, posted first quarter core earnings below forecast and said the United States was showing signs of recovery while the Spanish market had yet to pull out of a deep slump.

Operating profit before amortisation fell to 738 million Swedish crowns ($113.3 million) from a year-ago 749 million, short of a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for profit to increase to 770 million.

$1 = 6.5136 Swedish Crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
