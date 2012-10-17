Security firm Securitas aims to cut costs

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swedish security services group Securitas, which has posted seven straight quarterly earnings drops, is to cut costs and merge two divisions, it said on Wednesday.

Securitas said in a statement that it was aiming for annual cost savings of 300 million crowns ($45.18 million) from 2013 by reducing expenses at the security services divisions in North America and Europe.

It said it estimated restructuring costs of about 360 million crowns, which it would take in the fourth quarter.

It also named Bart Adam as new chief financial officer. ($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Simon Johnson)