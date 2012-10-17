FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Securitas sees 400 job losses from cost cut plan
October 17, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Securitas sees 400 job losses from cost cut plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Security services group Securitas expects about 400 people to lose their job under a cost cutting plan aimed at saving a net 300 million crowns ($45.18 million) a year from 2013, the company said on Wednesday.

“This is mainly higher and middle level managers in Europe and North America,” said communications director Gisela Lindstrand.

The job losses were due to the plan to merge two divisions, the mobile and monitoring divisions and the European security services division, she added. ($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek, editing by Patrick Lannin)

