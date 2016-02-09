Securitas Q4 core profit just lags, sales beat

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Securitas, the world’s second-biggest security services company, posted on Tuesday a slightly smaller rise than expected in fourth-quarter core profit and organic sales growth that beat consensus.

Operating profit before amortisation grew to 1.13 billion crowns ($134 million) from a year-ago 1.02 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.16 billion.

Securitas said organic sales growth accelerated to 7 percent against a forecast 5 percent, on the back of good U.S. sales momentum, higher security needs in Europe and positive development in Spain and Latin America.

Securitas, which trails G4S in size, said it expected to grow security solutions and technology sales at a high pace in the coming years.