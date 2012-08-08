UPDATE 1-Securitas Q2 profit unexpectedly drops,

* Q2 pretax profit 480 mln SEK vs consensus 610 mln

* Core sales unchanged vs 1 pct growth in Q1

* Margin squeeze mainly due to U.S., Spain

STOCKHOLM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Securitas, the world’s second-biggest security group, posted a surprise drop in second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday mainly due to a margin decline in the United States and a faster-worsening Spanish market than expected.

The group, which hires out security guards for airports and shopping centres and trails British-Danish G4S by market value and sales, said it had no organic sales growth in the quarter, compared with 1 percent growth in the previous quarter and 5 percent a year earlier.

“Slow organic sales growth in North America, severe market conditions in Spain and Portugal and our determination to manage the price and wage balance in France are the main reasons,” Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a statement.

Earnings before tax came in at 480 million Swedish crowns ($71.6 million) compared with a year-earlier 526 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 610 million.

The group operating margin shrank to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent, with the U.S. margin shrinking to 4.6 percent from 6.0.

“The main reason for the (U.S.) operating margin decline was the federal government services, where lower extra sales in combination with an integration process not turning out as expected resulted in a negative operating margin that will continue to be below our expectations for the remainder of the year,” it said.

Securitas said it still expected to be able to raise prices on par with wage cost increases in the full year, after it did so in the first half of the year.

It repeated it would be restrictive on acquisitions after a string of almost 20 buys last year.