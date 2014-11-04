UPDATE 1-Securitas profit tops forecast, sees lower costs from U.S. reform

* Q3 EBITA 962 mln SEK vs forecast mln

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swedish security firm Securitas posted on Tuesday a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core profit and said an increase in staff costs due to a U.S. health care reform would be lower than previously assumed.

Operating profit before amortisation at the world’s second-biggest security services company after G4S grew to 962 million Swedish crowns ($130 million) from 892 million in the same period last year, and against a mean forecast of 923 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Securitas said it saw an increase in costs due to compulsory healthcare insurance for its U.S. employees -- part of the Affordable Care Act health care reform -- of 4-5 percent from 2015. Its previous prediction was for an 8-10 percent rise.

It hopes to mitigate the effect by increasing sales of technology-based security services, which require fewer staff.

Securitas said it had renegotiated 80 percent of contracts in the United States to that effect by the end of the third quarter, against 60 percent at the end of June.

“We estimate the net organic sales growth effect in Security Services North America coming from the ACA implementation to be approximately 1 percent in 2015,” Securitas said in a statement.

Group core sales were up 4 percent in the quarter, against a forecast for 3 percent.

Securitas, which supplies guards and surveillance systems in 52 countries across the globe, said a reorganisation in the fourth quarter of its troubled Spanish operations would probably require a one-off restructuring cost of up to 2 million euros.

The overhaul will consist of reallocating resources from traditional guarding operations to security solutions and technology sales, and adapting the structure to reduced volumes.

Securitas, which generates more than half its sales in Europe, aims to increase its share of technology-based surveillance solutions to around 18 around percent of group turnover by the end of 2015.

In the third quarter technology based solutions accounted for 9.5 percent of group turnover, up from 9 percent in the second quarter and 8.5 percent in the first.